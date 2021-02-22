Clean Harbors (CLH) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, February 24th. Analysts expect Clean Harbors to post earnings of $0.37 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of CLH opened at $84.70 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.33. Clean Harbors has a 1 year low of $29.45 and a 1 year high of $88.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a PE ratio of 39.40 and a beta of 1.72.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CLH shares. TheStreet raised shares of Clean Harbors from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. UBS Group upgraded Clean Harbors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Clean Harbors from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Clean Harbors from $70.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Clean Harbors from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Clean Harbors currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.55.

In other news, CAO Eric J. Dugas sold 3,111 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.65, for a total transaction of $232,236.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,457,168. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 7.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Clean Harbors

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental, energy, and industrial services in North America. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and CleanPack services, which comprise collection, identification and categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

