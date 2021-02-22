Clearford Water Systems Inc. (CLI.V) (CVE:CLI) Stock Price Up 25%

Clearford Water Systems Inc. (CLI.V) (CVE:CLI)’s share price rose 25% on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05. Approximately 188,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 18% from the average daily volume of 228,353 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.03 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.02. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.61 million and a P/E ratio of -0.30.

Get Clearford Water Systems Inc. (CLI.V) alerts:

Clearford Water Systems Inc. (CLI.V) (CVE:CLI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 24th. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$4.22 million for the quarter.

Clearford Water Systems Inc. (CLI.V) Company Profile (CVE:CLI)

Clearford Water Systems Inc, a water management company, provides unified water infrastructure solutions in Canada, the United States, India, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Waterworks, Water & Wastewater Infrastructure Delivery, and UV disinfection. The company offers Clearford One, a wastewater solution for the collection, conveyance and treatment of sewag; ClearDigest, an underground tanks that receive raw sewage from each connected source; ClearConvey, a network of small bore sewer pipes that carries liquids without any infiltration to an optimized facility for final treatment; and ClearRecover, a treatment facility.

Featured Article: What is a Secondary Public Offering?

Receive News & Ratings for Clearford Water Systems Inc. (CLI.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearford Water Systems Inc. (CLI.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.