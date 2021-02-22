CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $297.15 Million

Wall Street analysts expect CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP) to report sales of $297.15 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for CMC Materials’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $295.80 million to $298.50 million. CMC Materials posted sales of $284.19 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 4.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CMC Materials will report full-year sales of $1.19 billion for the current year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.21 billion to $1.24 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow CMC Materials.

CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.19. CMC Materials had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 12.79%. The business had revenue of $287.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.92 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CCMP shares. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of CMC Materials in a report on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CMC Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised CMC Materials from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $143.00 to $164.00 in a report on Monday, January 18th. Loop Capital cut their price objective on CMC Materials from $187.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered CMC Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $175.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, November 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. CMC Materials has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $159.56.

In related news, Director Barbara A. Klein sold 6,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.05, for a total value of $1,007,331.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 30,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,573,511.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Jeffrey Michael Dysard sold 1,370 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.67, for a total value of $200,937.90. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,383 shares in the company, valued at $1,082,864.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of CMC Materials in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in CMC Materials in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in CMC Materials in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in CMC Materials in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in CMC Materials by 120.4% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 227 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. 87.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CCMP stock opened at $168.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a PE ratio of 34.90 and a beta of 1.17. CMC Materials has a twelve month low of $85.26 and a twelve month high of $178.11. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $162.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $153.37.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 21st. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. CMC Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.56%.

About CMC Materials

CMC Materials, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable materials to semiconductor manufacturers, and pipeline and adjacent industry customers in North America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Materials and Performance Materials.

