CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) Shares Acquired by FIL Ltd

FIL Ltd lifted its position in CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,209,198 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 47,416 shares during the quarter. FIL Ltd owned approximately 0.09% of CNH Industrial worth $15,200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in CNH Industrial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of CNH Industrial in the third quarter valued at $39,000. JustInvest LLC boosted its holdings in CNH Industrial by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 21,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in CNH Industrial during the 4th quarter worth $80,000. Finally, QCM Cayman Ltd. purchased a new stake in CNH Industrial during the 3rd quarter worth about $86,000. 21.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE CNHI opened at $15.12 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.31. The company has a market capitalization of $20.41 billion, a PE ratio of -36.88 and a beta of 1.69. CNH Industrial has a 1 year low of $5.06 and a 1 year high of $15.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.14, a current ratio of 6.14 and a quick ratio of 4.82.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $8.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.51 billion. CNH Industrial had a positive return on equity of 4.68% and a negative net margin of 2.15%. The business’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that CNH Industrial will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CNHI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CNH Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Bank of America raised shares of CNH Industrial from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. TheStreet raised shares of CNH Industrial from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Vertical Research upgraded shares of CNH Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on CNH Industrial in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.50.

CNH Industrial N.V. designs, produces, markets, sells, and finances agricultural and construction equipment, trucks, commercial vehicles, buses, specialty vehicles, and powertrain products in North America, Europe, South America, and internationally. The company's Agriculture segment offers farm machinery and implements, including two- and four-wheel drive tractors, crawler tractors, combines, cotton pickers, grape and sugar cane harvesters, hay and forage equipment, planting and seeding equipment, soil preparation and cultivation implements, and material handling equipment under the New Holland Agriculture, Case IH, STEYR, Miller, Kongskilde, Ã-verum, and JF brands.

