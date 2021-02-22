Cochlear (OTCMKTS:CHEOY) Lowered to Sell at Citigroup

Cochlear (OTCMKTS:CHEOY) was downgraded by investment analysts at Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Shares of CHEOY traded up $7.28 on Monday, hitting $86.75. 5,100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,303. Cochlear has a one year low of $43.94 and a one year high of $86.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.62.

Cochlear Company Profile

Cochlear Limited provides implantable hearing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cochlear implants, including Nucleus 7, Nucleus 6, Nucleus CP802, and Kanso sound processors; and Baha bone conduction implants, such as Baha attract system, Baha connect system, Baha softband, Baha soundarc, Baha 5 sound processor, and Baha sound processor.

