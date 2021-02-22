Codan Limited (CDA.AX) (ASX:CDA) Raises Dividend to $0.11 Per Share

Codan Limited (CDA.AX) (ASX:CDA) declared a interim dividend on Friday, February 19th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th will be given a dividend of 0.105 per share on Thursday, March 11th. This represents a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 24th. This is an increase from Codan Limited (CDA.AX)’s previous interim dividend of $0.08.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.82. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is A$6.70.

About Codan Limited (CDA.AX)

Codan Limited develops rugged and electronics solutions for organizations, mining companies, security and military groups, and governments worldwide. It operates through three segments: Communications Equipment, Metal Detection, and Tracking Solutions. The company designs, develops, manufactures, and markets communications equipment for tactical and land mobile radios.

