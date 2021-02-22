Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RNP) Shares Sold by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP trimmed its holdings in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RNP) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 153,478 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 6,071 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund were worth $3,504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of RNP. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund in the third quarter valued at $60,000. Firestone Capital Management purchased a new stake in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund in the third quarter valued at $63,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund in the third quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $78,000.

Get Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund alerts:

NYSE:RNP opened at $23.38 on Monday. Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $10.15 and a one year high of $25.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.23.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be issued a $0.124 dividend. This represents a $1.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.36%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th.

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund Profile

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector including real estate investment trusts.

Further Reading: Cost of Equity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RNP).

Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.