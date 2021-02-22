Comerica Bank Cuts Stock Holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Comerica Bank decreased its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) by 81.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,948 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,270 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF were worth $721,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $87,000.

Shares of ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF stock opened at $81.36 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $80.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.80. ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF has a 52-week low of $55.69 and a 52-week high of $67.97.

