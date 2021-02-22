Comerica Bank Purchases 330 Shares of PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS)

Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 330 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in PagSeguro Digital were worth $589,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 30.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 4,945,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157,899 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,720,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,315,000 after purchasing an additional 742,636 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $23,978,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 31.9% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,698,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,038,000 after purchasing an additional 411,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $20,566,000. 58.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PAGS opened at $61.45 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $55.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.96. PagSeguro Digital Ltd. has a one year low of $13.58 and a one year high of $62.83. The company has a market cap of $20.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.04 and a beta of 1.64.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. New Street Research initiated coverage on shares of PagSeguro Digital in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.00.

PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers banking services through the PagBank mobile app; and Free PagSeguro digital account, which centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem.

