Comerica Bank Purchases 427 Shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY)

Comerica Bank grew its position in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,962 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories were worth $617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RDY. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,096,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,297,000 after purchasing an additional 73,593 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 54.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 384,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,736,000 after buying an additional 136,213 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 8.3% in the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 174,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,110,000 after buying an additional 13,276 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 32.0% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 161,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,233,000 after buying an additional 39,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestcor Inc raised its holdings in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 3.8% in the third quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 104,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,276,000 after buying an additional 3,839 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on RDY. Investec raised Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays raised Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.00.

Shares of NYSE:RDY opened at $63.25 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.27 and a beta of 0.41. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited has a 1-year low of $33.33 and a 1-year high of $73.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $67.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.04.

About Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited operates as an integrated pharmaceutical company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Generics, Pharmaceutical Services and Active Ingredients (PSAI), and Proprietary Products. Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited operates as an integrated pharmaceutical company worldwide.

