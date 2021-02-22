Comerica Bank Sells 1,270 Shares of DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM)

Comerica Bank reduced its position in shares of DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,270 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in DMC Global were worth $800,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in DMC Global by 599.2% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 930 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in DMC Global by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 32,870 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in shares of DMC Global by 11.6% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 8,137 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of DMC Global in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of DMC Global by 14.3% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387 shares during the last quarter.

Get DMC Global alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BOOM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DMC Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of DMC Global from $53.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of DMC Global from $34.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. DMC Global presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.25.

BOOM opened at $64.40 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company has a market cap of $951.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -165.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.17. DMC Global Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.15 and a fifty-two week high of $66.70.

DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05). DMC Global had a negative net margin of 2.23% and a positive return on equity of 6.76%. As a group, analysts expect that DMC Global Inc. will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Yvon Pierre Cariou sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.51, for a total transaction of $445,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 115,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,124,436.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

About DMC Global

DMC Global Inc engages in technical product and process businesses serving the energy, industrial, and infrastructure markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, NobelClad and DynaEnergetics. The NobelClad segment produces and sells explosion-welded clad metal plates for use in the construction of heavy, corrosion resistant pressure vessels, and heat exchangers for oil and gas, chemical and petrochemical, alternative energy, hydrometallurgy, aluminum production, shipbuilding, power generation, and industrial refrigeration industries.

Read More: The basics of gap trading strategies

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM).

Receive News & Ratings for DMC Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DMC Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.