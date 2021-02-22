Comerica Bank Sells 1,555 Shares of Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK)

Comerica Bank decreased its holdings in shares of Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK) by 8.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,476 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,555 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Slack Technologies were worth $745,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Slack Technologies by 9.7% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 730,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,615,000 after purchasing an additional 64,742 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its stake in shares of Slack Technologies by 40.8% during the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 62,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,667,000 after acquiring an additional 18,000 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Slack Technologies by 398.4% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 61,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,642,000 after acquiring an additional 48,865 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Slack Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Slack Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,730,000. 65.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WORK. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Slack Technologies in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Stephens downgraded shares of Slack Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Slack Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Slack Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Slack Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.95.

WORK stock opened at $43.30 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $42.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.48. The stock has a market cap of $24.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -74.66 and a beta of -0.02. Slack Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.10 and a twelve month high of $44.57. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Slack Technologies (NYSE:WORK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 30th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $234.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.48 million. Slack Technologies had a negative net margin of 42.73% and a negative return on equity of 39.14%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Slack Technologies, Inc. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CTO Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.99, for a total transaction of $46,485.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 42,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,303,470.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stewart Butterfield sold 650,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.27, for a total value of $25,525,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,632,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,113,105.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 909,192 shares of company stock worth $36,410,646 over the last quarter. Insiders own 26.82% of the company’s stock.

Slack Technologies, Inc operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc in 2014.

