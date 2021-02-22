Comerica Bank Trims Holdings in Southern National Bancorp of Virginia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONA)

Comerica Bank trimmed its position in Southern National Bancorp of Virginia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONA) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,215 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,558 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned about 0.22% of Southern National Bancorp of Virginia worth $693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Banc Funds Co. LLC raised its position in Southern National Bancorp of Virginia by 23.0% in the third quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 1,422,994 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,352,000 after purchasing an additional 265,699 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Southern National Bancorp of Virginia by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,399,069 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,144,000 after acquiring an additional 78,811 shares during the last quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Southern National Bancorp of Virginia by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC now owns 541,259 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,698,000 after acquiring an additional 105,083 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC raised its stake in Southern National Bancorp of Virginia by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 376,728 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,270,000 after acquiring an additional 6,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. raised its stake in Southern National Bancorp of Virginia by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 235,578 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,045,000 after acquiring an additional 3,333 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Southern National Bancorp of Virginia alerts:

Shares of SONA opened at $13.39 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Southern National Bancorp of Virginia, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.58 and a twelve month high of $15.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $326.30 million, a P/E ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 1.02.

Southern National Bancorp of Virginia (NASDAQ:SONA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.01). Southern National Bancorp of Virginia had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 17.12%. The business had revenue of $33.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.90 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Southern National Bancorp of Virginia, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. Southern National Bancorp of Virginia’s dividend payout ratio is 27.03%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Southern National Bancorp of Virginia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday.

In related news, CEO Dennis J. Zember, Jr. purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.57 per share, with a total value of $1,157,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,735,500. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Matthew Alan Switzer purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.85 per share, for a total transaction of $257,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 123,865 shares of company stock valued at $1,459,132. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Southern National Bancorp of Virginia Company Profile

Southern National Bancorp of Virginia, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sonabank that provides commercial banking services to individuals and small and medium sized businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, commercial checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Recommended Story: Dividend Yield

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SONA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southern National Bancorp of Virginia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONA).

Receive News & Ratings for Southern National Bancorp of Virginia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern National Bancorp of Virginia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.