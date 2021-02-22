Comerica Bank Trims Stock Holdings in Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY)

Comerica Bank decreased its position in Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,745 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 529 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Mercury General were worth $840,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mercury General during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Mercury General by 253.0% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 706 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mercury General by 221.0% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 780 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Mercury General by 53.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,126 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of Mercury General by 237.2% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,966 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 2,790 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.62% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mercury General from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th.

MCY stock opened at $57.55 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Mercury General Co. has a 12-month low of $33.45 and a 12-month high of $57.72. The stock has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.29 and a beta of 0.38. The business’s 50-day moving average is $53.60 and its 200 day moving average is $46.80.

Mercury General (NYSE:MCY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The insurance provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.69. Mercury General had a return on equity of 13.57% and a net margin of 6.47%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Mercury General Co. will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.632 per share. This represents a $2.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. Mercury General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 97.31%.

Mercury General Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal automobile insurance in the United States. It also writes homeowners, commercial automobile, commercial property, mechanical protection, fire, and umbrella insurance. The company's automobile insurance products cover collision, property damage, bodily injury, comprehensive, personal injury protection, underinsured and uninsured motorist, and other hazards; and homeowners' insurance products cover dwelling, liability, personal property, fire, and other hazards.

