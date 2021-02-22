Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) Reaches New 12-Month High at $71.42

Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $71.42 and last traded at $71.42, with a volume of 7653 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $70.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Community Bank System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.33.

Get Community Bank System alerts:

The company has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.39 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $67.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.07.

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $150.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.48 million. Community Bank System had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 25.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Community Bank System, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. Community Bank System’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.06%.

In other Community Bank System news, VP George J. Getman sold 4,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.36, for a total transaction of $323,656.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 43,521 shares in the company, valued at $3,062,137.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Sally A. Steele sold 3,195 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.01, for a total value of $223,681.95. Following the sale, the director now owns 50,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,504,840.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,666 shares of company stock worth $1,642,413 in the last three months. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clean Yield Group lifted its stake in Community Bank System by 145.6% during the fourth quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 415 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Community Bank System during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new stake in Community Bank System during the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in Community Bank System during the 4th quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Community Bank System during the 4th quarter worth about $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.82% of the company’s stock.

About Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU)

Community Bank System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and other financial services to retail, commercial, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits.

Recommended Story: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Community Bank System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Bank System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.