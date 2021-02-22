ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) Coverage Initiated at Seaport Global Securities

Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) in a research report report published on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $27.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

CNOB has been the subject of several other research reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on ConnectOne Bancorp from $21.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of ConnectOne Bancorp in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued an overweight rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ConnectOne Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. ConnectOne Bancorp has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $24.70.

CNOB stock opened at $23.02 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.80. The company has a market capitalization of $915.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.31 and a beta of 1.41. ConnectOne Bancorp has a 52 week low of $8.85 and a 52 week high of $23.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $64.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.38 million. ConnectOne Bancorp had a net margin of 21.17% and a return on equity of 9.63%. On average, equities research analysts predict that ConnectOne Bancorp will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. ConnectOne Bancorp’s payout ratio is 16.00%.

In other ConnectOne Bancorp news, Director Michael W. Kempner sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total transaction of $495,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 355,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,998,547.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 7.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp in the third quarter worth $32,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $120,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 136.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 5,024 shares in the last quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $141,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.12% of the company’s stock.

ConnectOne Bancorp Company Profile

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ConnectOne Bank, a state chartered bank that provides various commercial banking products and services. The company's deposit products include personal and business checking accounts, retirement accounts, money market accounts, and time and savings accounts.

