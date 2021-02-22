ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Position Lessened by AGF Investments Inc.

AGF Investments Inc. trimmed its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 56.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,131 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 28,899 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $885,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Boston Partners increased its position in ConocoPhillips by 60.9% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 13,587,958 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $446,228,000 after buying an additional 5,142,130 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in ConocoPhillips by 137.0% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,575,441 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $117,417,000 after buying an additional 2,066,948 shares during the last quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter worth $76,108,000. State Street Corp increased its position in ConocoPhillips by 2.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 54,973,883 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,805,342,000 after buying an additional 1,142,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smead Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,076,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on ConocoPhillips from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised ConocoPhillips to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on ConocoPhillips from $39.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Truist raised their price target on ConocoPhillips from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.32.

COP opened at $48.42 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $44.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.38. ConocoPhillips has a 52 week low of $20.84 and a 52 week high of $59.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.94 billion, a PE ratio of -42.85, a P/E/G ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.85.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The energy producer reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.06. ConocoPhillips had a negative net margin of 5.66% and a negative return on equity of 0.02%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 47.91%.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

See Also: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.