Contagious Gaming Inc. (CNS.V) (CVE:CNS) Sets New 52-Week High at $0.13

Contagious Gaming Inc. (CNS.V) (CVE:CNS)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.13 and last traded at C$0.12, with a volume of 744000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$0.06 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.05. The company has a market cap of C$4.10 million and a PE ratio of -6.25.

About Contagious Gaming Inc. (CNS.V) (CVE:CNS)

Contagious Gaming Inc develops and provides software solutions for gaming and lottery markets primarily in Canada. The company offers an integrated end-end platform, which manages various aspects of real-money gaming, including gaming engine, player management tools, game application interface, payment systems interface, data feed handler, affiliate management, presentation layer, and proprietary centralized eWallet.

