CONTRACOIN (CTCN) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $18,161.00

CONTRACOIN (CURRENCY:CTCN) traded down 9.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 22nd. One CONTRACOIN token can now be bought for about $0.46 or 0.00000846 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. CONTRACOIN has a total market capitalization of $14.35 million and approximately $18,161.00 worth of CONTRACOIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, CONTRACOIN has traded up 50.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get CONTRACOIN alerts:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Cipher Core Token (CIPHC) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.87 or 0.00084803 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000209 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Rewardiqa (REW) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.93 or 0.00012815 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $129.93 or 0.00240195 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded up 62.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded 15.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.32 or 0.00013526 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

About CONTRACOIN

CTCN is a token. CONTRACOIN’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,352,472 tokens. The official website for CONTRACOIN is www.contracoin.network.

CONTRACOIN Token Trading

CONTRACOIN can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CONTRACOIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CONTRACOIN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CONTRACOIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CONTRACOIN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CONTRACOIN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.