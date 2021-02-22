Contrasting Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) and Mitesco (OTCMKTS:MITI)

Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) and Mitesco (OTCMKTS:MITI) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

92.2% of Blucora shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.4% of Blucora shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.3% of Mitesco shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Blucora and Mitesco, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Blucora 0 0 2 0 3.00 Mitesco 0 0 0 0 N/A

Blucora currently has a consensus price target of $18.00, indicating a potential upside of 11.25%. Given Blucora’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Blucora is more favorable than Mitesco.

Volatility and Risk

Blucora has a beta of 1.64, meaning that its share price is 64% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mitesco has a beta of 1.98, meaning that its share price is 98% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Blucora and Mitesco’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Blucora $717.95 million 1.08 $48.15 million $1.85 8.75 Mitesco N/A N/A -$3.88 million N/A N/A

Blucora has higher revenue and earnings than Mitesco.

Profitability

This table compares Blucora and Mitesco’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Blucora -36.67% 11.19% 4.72% Mitesco N/A N/A -5,403.54%

Summary

Blucora beats Mitesco on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Blucora Company Profile

Blucora, Inc. provides technology-enabled financial solutions to consumers, small business owners, tax professionals, financial advisors, and certified public accounting firms in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Wealth Management and Tax Preparation. The Wealth Management segment offers an integrated platform of brokerage, investment advisory, and insurance services to financial advisors. The Tax Preparation segment provides digital do-it-yourself tax preparation solutions through TaxAct.com; and ancillary services, including refund payment transfer, audit defense, stored value cards, gift cards, retirement investment accounts, and e-filing services. This segment also offers professional tax preparer software that allows professional tax preparers to prepare and file individual and business returns. The company was formerly known as InfoSpace, Inc. and changed its name to Blucora, Inc. in June 2012. Blucora, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

Mitesco Company Profile

Mitesco Inc. focuses on developing a portfolio of companies that provide healthcare technology solutions. It intends to develop a suite of offerings aimed at enhancing healthcare throughout the supply chain and to end-users. The company was formerly known as True Nature Holding, Inc. and changed its name to Mitesco Inc. in April 2020. Mitesco Inc. is based in Denver, Colorado.

