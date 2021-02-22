CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW) Trading Up 5.6%

CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW) shot up 5.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $7.74 and last traded at $7.59. 3,859,652 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 29% from the average session volume of 2,990,007 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.19.

The stock has a market cap of $908.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.08 and a 200 day moving average of $7.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.87.

CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.46). The firm had revenue of $473.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $473.07 million. CoreCivic had a net margin of 6.37% and a return on equity of 10.03%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that CoreCivic, Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of CoreCivic by 50.0% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 558,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,868,000 after acquiring an additional 186,221 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of CoreCivic by 85.3% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 55,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 25,500 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CoreCivic during the third quarter worth $571,000. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV bought a new position in CoreCivic during the 3rd quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its position in CoreCivic by 227.0% in the 3rd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 319,332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,555,000 after buying an additional 221,671 shares during the last quarter. 73.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CoreCivic Company Profile (NYSE:CXW)

The Company is a diversified government solutions company with the scale and experience needed to solve tough government challenges in flexible, cost-effective ways. We provide a broad range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, a network of residential reentry centers to help address America's recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions.

