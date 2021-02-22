Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Stake Cut by Bp Plc

Bp Plc reduced its stake in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 51.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 34,290 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 36,010 shares during the period. Bp Plc’s holdings in Corning were worth $1,235,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GLW. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its position in Corning by 21.2% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Corning in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its position in Corning by 60.5% in the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 849 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Financial Avengers Inc. acquired a new stake in Corning in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Corning in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. 74.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GLW stock opened at $38.06 on Monday. Corning Incorporated has a 12-month low of $17.44 and a 12-month high of $39.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $29.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 190.30, a PEG ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.93.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. Corning had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 11.50%. Corning’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. This is an increase from Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.00%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on GLW. Cross Research raised Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. UBS Group started coverage on Corning in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Corning from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Corning from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.80.

In related news, COO Eric S. Musser sold 33,337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.69, for a total value of $1,256,471.53. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 105,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,977,727.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Wendell P. Weeks sold 146,629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.74, for a total transaction of $5,533,778.46. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Corning Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for organic light-emitting diodes and liquid crystal displays used in televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors.

