Cortex Price Tops $0.18 on Major Exchanges (CTXC)

Cortex (CURRENCY:CTXC) traded 12.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 22nd. One Cortex coin can now be purchased for $0.18 or 0.00000339 BTC on popular exchanges. Cortex has a total market capitalization of $45.61 million and approximately $5.04 million worth of Cortex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Cortex has traded 8.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.74 or 0.00057073 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 73.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000453 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $398.90 or 0.00740629 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.19 or 0.00041198 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00005944 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.68 or 0.00056968 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.83 or 0.00018257 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00003774 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001859 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,384.07 or 0.04426411 BTC.

Cortex Profile

Cortex (CRYPTO:CTXC) is a coin. Its launch date was February 8th, 2018. Cortex’s total supply is 299,792,458 coins and its circulating supply is 249,938,725 coins. Cortex’s official website is www.cortexlabs.ai. The official message board for Cortex is medium.com/cortexlabs. The Reddit community for Cortex is /r/Cortex_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cortex’s official Twitter account is @CTXCBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Cortex Coin Trading

Cortex can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cortex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cortex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cortex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

