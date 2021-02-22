Craig Hallum Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI)

Craig Hallum restated their buy rating on shares of AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) in a report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a $17.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on AXTI. B. Riley raised their target price on AXT from $10.50 to $12.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AXT from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. BWS Financial increased their price target on AXT from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Northland Securities increased their price target on AXT from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $14.15.

Shares of AXTI stock opened at $15.37 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $634.78 million, a P/E ratio of -512.16 and a beta of 2.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.01. AXT has a 12-month low of $1.85 and a 12-month high of $15.84.

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The semiconductor company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. AXT had a negative return on equity of 0.46% and a negative net margin of 1.01%. Equities research analysts anticipate that AXT will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

In other AXT news, CEO Morris S. Young sold 37,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total transaction of $370,370.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 8.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AXTI. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of AXT in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of AXT by 306.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,630 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 5,754 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of AXT by 234.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,417 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 6,602 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its stake in shares of AXT by 1,609.6% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 9,437 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 8,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of AXT in the fourth quarter valued at $95,000. 61.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About AXT

AXT, Inc researches, develops, and produces compound and single element semiconductor substrates. It produces semiconductor substrates using its proprietary vertical gradient freeze technology. The company offers indium phosphide (InP) for use in fiber optic lasers and detectors, passive optical networks, data center connectivity, silicon photonics, photonic integrated circuits, terrestrial solar cells, radio frequency amplifier and switching, infrared light-emitting diode (LEDs) motion control, and infrared thermal imaging, as well as for 5G.

