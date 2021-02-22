Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give Airbus (EPA:AIR) a €101.00 Price Target

Credit Suisse Group set a €101.00 ($118.82) price target on Airbus (EPA:AIR) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

AIR has been the topic of a number of other reports. UBS Group set a €125.00 ($147.06) target price on shares of Airbus and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €109.00 ($128.24) price objective on Airbus and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €137.00 ($161.18) price target on Airbus and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €71.00 ($83.53) price objective on Airbus and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €90.00 ($105.88) target price on shares of Airbus and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €102.54 ($120.63).

Shares of EPA AIR opened at €91.77 ($107.96) on Friday. Airbus has a 12-month low of €68.28 ($80.33) and a 12-month high of €99.97 ($117.61). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €90.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is €79.17.

Airbus Company Profile

Airbus SE provides aerospace products, services, and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space segments. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

