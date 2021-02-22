Credit Suisse Group Boosts Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Price Target to $145.00

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) had its price target increased by Credit Suisse Group from $120.00 to $145.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on AMAT. Barclays upped their price target on Applied Materials from $74.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson raised Applied Materials from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Applied Materials from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Applied Materials to $135.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Applied Materials from $82.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Applied Materials presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $121.92.

Shares of AMAT stock opened at $119.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The stock has a market cap of $109.62 billion, a PE ratio of 30.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $102.44 and a 200-day moving average of $77.38. Applied Materials has a one year low of $36.64 and a one year high of $124.50.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.11. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 21.04%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Applied Materials will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 25th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 24th. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is presently 21.10%.

In other news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.50, for a total value of $69,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 4,814 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK lifted its holdings in Applied Materials by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 277,171 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $23,920,000 after purchasing an additional 9,747 shares during the last quarter. Bank of The West lifted its holdings in Applied Materials by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of The West now owns 94,415 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,148,000 after purchasing an additional 3,316 shares during the last quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC lifted its holdings in Applied Materials by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 47,092 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,064,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in Applied Materials by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 88,571 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,644,000 after purchasing an additional 12,794 shares during the last quarter. 78.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

