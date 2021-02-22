Crescent Capital BDC (CCAP) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.46 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

CCAP opened at $16.28 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.86. Crescent Capital BDC has a 52-week low of $6.21 and a 52-week high of $16.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $458.56 million and a PE ratio of 16.61.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Crescent Capital BDC from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th.

About Crescent Capital BDC

Crescent Capital BDC, Inc was incorporated in 2015 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

