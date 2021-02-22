Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) PT Raised to C$6.00 at Scotiabank

Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) (NYSE:CPG) had its price objective lifted by Scotiabank from C$4.25 to C$6.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. CIBC lifted their target price on Crescent Point Energy from C$4.50 to C$5.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James lifted their target price on Crescent Point Energy from C$4.00 to C$5.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Friday. ATB Capital raised Crescent Point Energy from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the stock from C$3.65 to C$5.75 in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Crescent Point Energy from C$4.50 to C$5.25 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Crescent Point Energy from C$3.75 to C$6.50 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$4.79.

Shares of TSE CPG opened at C$4.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$3.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$2.59. The firm has a market cap of C$2.43 billion and a PE ratio of -0.72. Crescent Point Energy has a twelve month low of C$0.75 and a twelve month high of C$4.80.

Crescent Point Energy Company Profile

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. The company's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.

