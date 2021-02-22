Crew Energy (OTCMKTS:CWEGF) Earns Sector Perform Rating from National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial restated their sector perform rating on shares of Crew Energy (OTCMKTS:CWEGF) in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on CWEGF. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Crew Energy from $0.65 to $1.25 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Crew Energy from $0.60 to $0.75 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Raymond James raised shares of Crew Energy from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Crew Energy from $0.50 to $0.60 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Crew Energy from $0.65 to $0.90 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Crew Energy has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $0.68.

Shares of CWEGF stock opened at $0.79 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.39. Crew Energy has a 52 week low of $0.10 and a 52 week high of $0.84.

Crew Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, condensate, and natural gas liquids (NGL) in Canada. The company primarily holds interests in the Septimus/West Septimus, Tower, Groundbirch, Attachie, and Portage assets comprising approximately 438 net sections with condensate, light oil, liquids-rich natural gas, and dry gas reserves located in the Montney area situated to the south and west of Fort St.

