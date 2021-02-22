Critical Survey: Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) vs. Data Storage (OTCMKTS:DTST)

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) and Data Storage (OTCMKTS:DTST) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Automatic Data Processing and Data Storage’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Automatic Data Processing $14.59 billion 4.97 $2.47 billion $5.92 28.60 Data Storage $8.48 million 6.36 $70,000.00 N/A N/A

Automatic Data Processing has higher revenue and earnings than Data Storage.

Volatility and Risk

Automatic Data Processing has a beta of 0.7, meaning that its stock price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Data Storage has a beta of 1.04, meaning that its stock price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Automatic Data Processing and Data Storage, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Automatic Data Processing 4 10 5 0 2.05 Data Storage 0 0 0 0 N/A

Automatic Data Processing currently has a consensus price target of $167.94, indicating a potential downside of 0.80%. Given Automatic Data Processing’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Automatic Data Processing is more favorable than Data Storage.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

79.7% of Automatic Data Processing shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of Automatic Data Processing shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 88.2% of Data Storage shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Automatic Data Processing and Data Storage’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Automatic Data Processing 17.07% 46.13% 5.94% Data Storage 3.06% 15.28% 3.57%

Summary

Automatic Data Processing beats Data Storage on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc. provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions. Its offerings include payroll, benefits administration, talent management, HR management, workforce management, insurance, retirement, and compliance services. The PEO Services segment provides HR outsourcing solutions to small and mid-sized businesses through a co-employment model. This segment offers benefits package, protection and compliance, talent engagement, comprehensive outsourcing, and recruitment process outsourcing services. The company was founded in 1949 and is headquartered in Roseland, New Jersey.

Data Storage Company Profile

Data Storage Corporation provides disaster recovery, business continuity, cloud storage, and compliance solutions primarily in the United States. The company's solutions assist organizations in protecting their data, minimize downtime, and ensure regulatory compliance. Its solutions include infrastructure-as-a-service, data backup, recovery and restore, and data replication services; email archival and compliance; eDiscovery; continuous data protection; data de-duplication; and virtualized system recovery, as well as hybrid cloud services. The company offers its solutions and services to businesses in healthcare, banking and finance, distribution services, manufacturing, construction, education, and government sectors. Data Storage Corporation is headquartered in Melville, New York.

