Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.15 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) to report earnings per share of ($0.15) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Cryoport’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.31) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.01). Cryoport posted earnings per share of ($0.05) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 200%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cryoport will report full-year earnings of ($0.66) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.86) to ($0.55). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.03) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.73) to $0.43. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Cryoport.

CYRX has been the subject of a number of research reports. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Cryoport from $54.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Cryoport from $69.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. TheStreet upgraded Cryoport from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cryoport from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Cryoport from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.43.

Shares of NASDAQ CYRX opened at $64.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of -111.93 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 16.13 and a quick ratio of 16.09. Cryoport has a 1-year low of $13.01 and a 1-year high of $84.97. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $65.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.14.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CYRX. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in shares of Cryoport by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 690,000 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $32,706,000 after purchasing an additional 345,000 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY raised its stake in shares of Cryoport by 135.1% during the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 524,691 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $23,023,000 after acquiring an additional 301,500 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Cryoport by 34.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 858,880 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $37,688,000 after purchasing an additional 218,829 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cryoport in the 4th quarter valued at $8,939,000. Finally, Ratan Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Cryoport during the third quarter worth $9,480,000. Institutional investors own 88.29% of the company’s stock.

Cryoport Company Profile

Cryoport, Inc provides temperature-controlled logistics and biostorage services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Global Logistics Solutions and Global Bioservices. The Global Logistics Solutions segment offers Cryoportal, a cloud-based logistics management platform that supports the management of shipments, which includes order entry, document preparation, customs documentation, courier management, real-time shipment tracking and monitoring, issue resolution, and regulatory compliance requirements; and CryoPort Express Shippers, a dry vapor cryogenic shipper that use liquid nitrogen contained inside a vacuum insulated vessel, which serves as a refrigerant to provide stable storage temperatures.

