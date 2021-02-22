Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Boosts Stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,687 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $3,351,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IWO. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth $70,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $308,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,741 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $607,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $240,000. Finally, Choate Investment Advisors bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $69,000.

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF stock opened at $327.07 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $312.21 and a 200 day moving average of $259.95. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $129.54 and a fifty-two week high of $339.91.

About iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

