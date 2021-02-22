Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Has $2.66 Million Stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. decreased its holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,279 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 149 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in KLA were worth $2,661,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rothschild Investment Corp IL raised its position in shares of KLA by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 11,914 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,085,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Motco raised its position in shares of KLA by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 1,066 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of KLA by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,352 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. JNB Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of KLA by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. JNB Advisors LLC now owns 1,734 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO raised its position in shares of KLA by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 2,497 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $647,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:KLAC opened at $330.67 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $296.42 and its 200-day moving average is $237.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.72. KLA Co. has a 52 week low of $110.19 and a 52 week high of $342.21. The firm has a market cap of $50.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.26.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $3.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.05. KLA had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 65.49%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.66 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 12.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.78%.

In related news, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 4,216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.60, for a total transaction of $1,271,545.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 76,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,194,849.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 1,287 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.90, for a total transaction of $387,258.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,684,739.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of KLA from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of KLA from $236.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of KLA from $295.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of KLA from $263.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of KLA from $293.00 to $339.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. KLA presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $273.50.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

