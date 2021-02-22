Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Purchases 356 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,883 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 356 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $3,873,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMAT. CWM LLC increased its position in Applied Materials by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,429 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. bought a new stake in Applied Materials during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $219,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Applied Materials during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $211,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Applied Materials by 87.7% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,550 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX increased its holdings in Applied Materials by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX now owns 23,216 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,380,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. 78.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMAT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Applied Materials from $88.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Applied Materials from $107.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Applied Materials from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Applied Materials from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Applied Materials from $104.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Applied Materials has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.92.

AMAT stock opened at $119.46 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.62 billion, a PE ratio of 30.47, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.48. Applied Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.64 and a twelve month high of $124.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.38.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.11. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 21.04%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 24th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.10%.

In other news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 800 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.50, for a total transaction of $69,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

