Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Sells 389 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,990 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 389 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $1,468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PSX. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Phillips 66 by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,908,454 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,301,616,000 after buying an additional 2,490,032 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Phillips 66 by 0.7% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,672,564 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $605,105,000 after buying an additional 81,872 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Phillips 66 by 48.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,997,564 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $365,202,000 after buying an additional 2,286,501 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Phillips 66 by 25.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,065,585 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $210,759,000 after buying an additional 825,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in Phillips 66 by 32.1% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,114,117 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $109,576,000 after buying an additional 513,834 shares in the last quarter. 64.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PSX opened at $82.31 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.95 billion, a PE ratio of -13.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Phillips 66 has a 1-year low of $40.04 and a 1-year high of $90.29. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $72.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.47.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.06) by ($0.10). Phillips 66 had a negative net margin of 3.45% and a positive return on equity of 3.38%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.54 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 19th. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is 44.72%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PSX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Phillips 66 from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $83.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $84.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $63.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.44.

Phillips 66 Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

