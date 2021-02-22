Curve DAO Token (CRV) Trading Down 19.2% Over Last 7 Days

Curve DAO Token (CURRENCY:CRV) traded 17.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 22nd. One Curve DAO Token coin can now be bought for about $2.40 or 0.00004537 BTC on popular exchanges. Curve DAO Token has a total market cap of $556.86 million and $319.66 million worth of Curve DAO Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Curve DAO Token has traded 19.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Curve DAO Token alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.42 or 0.00055684 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 54.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000413 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $394.19 or 0.00746069 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 18.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.71 or 0.00039204 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.31 or 0.00023299 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00006030 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31.03 or 0.00058723 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00003695 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001894 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.88 or 0.00037629 BTC.

Curve DAO Token Profile

Curve DAO Token is a coin. Its launch date was September 6th, 2018. Curve DAO Token’s total supply is 1,438,191,098 coins and its circulating supply is 232,314,974 coins. The official website for Curve DAO Token is guides.curve.fi/everything-you-need-to-know-about-crv. Curve DAO Token’s official Twitter account is @CravyHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Curve DAO Token

Curve DAO Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Curve DAO Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Curve DAO Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Curve DAO Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Curve DAO Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Curve DAO Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.