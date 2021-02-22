CUTcoin 24 Hour Volume Hits $217.00 (CUT)

CUTcoin (CURRENCY:CUT) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 22nd. In the last week, CUTcoin has traded up 9.2% against the dollar. One CUTcoin token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000201 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. CUTcoin has a total market capitalization of $13.93 million and approximately $217.00 worth of CUTcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001921 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.87 or 0.00050403 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002181 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $127.71 or 0.00239581 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000267 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002269 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00010243 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.29 or 0.00011806 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001875 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0836 or 0.00000157 BTC.

CUTcoin Token Profile

CUTcoin (CUT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the CryptoNote hashing algorithm. CUTcoin’s total supply is 133,725,628 tokens and its circulating supply is 129,725,628 tokens. CUTcoin’s official message board is cutcoin.org/blog. CUTcoin’s official Twitter account is @CUTc0in. CUTcoin’s official website is cutcoin.org. The Reddit community for CUTcoin is https://reddit.com/r/cutc0in and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “CUT coin uses the latest advances in cryptography to allow anonymous transactions. Wallet balances, transaction amount, sender and receiver are private by default on our blockchain. CUTcoin Proof of Stake consensus is the first in history to keep the total amount of coins even in staking wallets completely concealed. “

Buying and Selling CUTcoin

