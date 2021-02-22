CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.73 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI) will post earnings of ($0.73) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for CVR Energy’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.70) and the lowest is ($0.75). CVR Energy reported earnings of $0.44 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 265.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that CVR Energy will report full-year earnings of ($1.84) per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.80) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.95) to ($0.65). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for CVR Energy.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of CVR Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of CVR Energy in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CVR Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. TheStreet lowered shares of CVR Energy from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of CVR Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.20.

Shares of NYSE:CVI opened at $22.90 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.74. The company has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of -15.90 and a beta of 2.05. CVR Energy has a 52 week low of $9.81 and a 52 week high of $35.63. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.30.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CVI. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of CVR Energy by 29.8% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,569 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in CVR Energy by 31.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,642 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,049 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in CVR Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $151,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new stake in CVR Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $156,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of CVR Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $204,000.

About CVR Energy

CVR Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in petroleum refining and nitrogen fertilizer manufacturing activities in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The Petroleum segment refines and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, and other refined products.

