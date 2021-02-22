CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Purchased by Greenleaf Trust

Greenleaf Trust boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,193 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,737 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,789,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CVS. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,284,278 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $5,856,601,000 after purchasing an additional 3,127,908 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in CVS Health by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,687,270 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,441,737,000 after buying an additional 1,627,516 shares during the period. Veritas Asset Management LLP raised its holdings in CVS Health by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 10,794,633 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $630,407,000 after buying an additional 309,570 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in CVS Health by 1.1% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 7,592,491 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $443,401,000 after buying an additional 81,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in CVS Health by 5.8% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,975,486 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $290,568,000 after buying an additional 273,547 shares during the period. 74.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 25,836 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $1,937,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,385,175. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Edward J. Ludwig purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $72.00 per share, for a total transaction of $216,000.00. Insiders have sold a total of 113,906 shares of company stock worth $8,719,090 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CVS opened at $70.42 on Monday. CVS Health Co. has a 52 week low of $52.04 and a 52 week high of $77.23. The company’s 50 day moving average is $73.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.13. The company has a market cap of $92.35 billion, a PE ratio of 11.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.06. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 15.60%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 22nd were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 21st. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.25%.

A number of research analysts have commented on CVS shares. Piper Sandler upped their price target on CVS Health from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Monday, November 9th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on CVS Health from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of CVS Health from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.08.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

