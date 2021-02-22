CyberMiles (CMT) Hits Market Cap of $11.77 Million

CyberMiles (CURRENCY:CMT) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 22nd. CyberMiles has a market cap of $11.77 million and $3.22 million worth of CyberMiles was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CyberMiles coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0147 or 0.00000027 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, CyberMiles has traded down 30.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get CyberMiles alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $207.27 or 0.00382818 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.05 or 0.00051810 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0539 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54,087.04 or 0.99897412 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.90 or 0.00038607 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00006414 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00002748 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $77.07 or 0.00142338 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000552 BTC.

CyberMiles Coin Profile

CMT is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on December 5th, 2017. CyberMiles’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 800,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for CyberMiles is /r/CyberMiles and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. CyberMiles’ official Twitter account is @cybermiles and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for CyberMiles is medium.com/cybermiles. CyberMiles’ official website is www.cybermiles.io.

CyberMiles Coin Trading

CyberMiles can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CyberMiles directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CyberMiles should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CyberMiles using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CyberMiles Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CyberMiles and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.