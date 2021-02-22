D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $6.19 Billion

Equities analysts predict that D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) will post sales of $6.19 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Twenty analysts have made estimates for D.R. Horton’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $6.61 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $5.85 billion. D.R. Horton reported sales of $4.50 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 37.6%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that D.R. Horton will report full-year sales of $26.02 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $24.68 billion to $27.69 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $30.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $26.49 billion to $32.75 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow D.R. Horton.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The construction company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.57 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 11.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have issued reports on DHI shares. Barclays raised their target price on D.R. Horton from $81.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Raymond James raised their target price on D.R. Horton from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on D.R. Horton from $78.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on D.R. Horton in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised D.R. Horton from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. D.R. Horton has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.14.

NYSE:DHI traded down $1.75 on Wednesday, hitting $77.46. The stock had a trading volume of 2,815,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,201,712. The stock has a market cap of $28.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 6.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.28. D.R. Horton has a 52-week low of $25.51 and a 52-week high of $84.41.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 16th. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.99%.

In other D.R. Horton news, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 23,076 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.35, for a total value of $1,623,396.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,656,461.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 470 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.08, for a total value of $34,817.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,817.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,546 shares of company stock worth $1,956,294 in the last three months. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHI. Soros Fund Management LLC increased its stake in D.R. Horton by 70.0% in the 3rd quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC now owns 3,054,004 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $230,974,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257,934 shares during the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP increased its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 10,441,364 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $789,680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105,627 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 42.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,527,437 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $191,149,000 after purchasing an additional 748,715 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,742,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,414,502 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $182,609,000 after purchasing an additional 463,358 shares during the last quarter. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 29 states and 88 markets under the names of D.R. Horton, America's Builder, Express Homes, Emerald Homes, and Freedom Homes.

