DA Davidson Boosts Kadant (NYSE:KAI) Price Target to $140.00

Kadant (NYSE:KAI) had its price objective increased by DA Davidson from $115.00 to $140.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. DA Davidson currently has a neutral rating on the industrial products company’s stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Kadant’s Q1 2021 earnings at $1.36 EPS. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on KAI. Sidoti raised their price target on shares of Kadant from $102.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Barrington Research raised shares of Kadant from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kadant from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, October 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $121.50.

Shares of KAI stock opened at $155.85 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $147.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $128.62. Kadant has a 52 week low of $52.71 and a 52 week high of $157.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 37.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.38.

Kadant (NYSE:KAI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.23. Kadant had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 12.57%. Equities research analysts expect that Kadant will post 4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Eric T. Langevin sold 5,410 shares of Kadant stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.34, for a total value of $732,189.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 53,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,178,298.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Michael J. Mckenney sold 5,516 shares of Kadant stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.12, for a total transaction of $745,321.92. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 26,647 shares of company stock valued at $3,616,728. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KAI. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kadant by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,893 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,277,000 after buying an additional 638 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kadant by 63.1% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,291 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 1,273 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kadant by 80.6% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 392 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Kadant by 580.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,325 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 3,689 shares during the period. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its position in Kadant by 47.3% in the 3rd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 32,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,552,000 after purchasing an additional 10,400 shares during the last quarter. 95.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kadant Company Profile

Kadant Inc supplies equipment and critical components worldwide. The company's Papermaking Systems segment develops, manufactures, and markets custom-engineered stock-preparation systems and equipment for the preparation of wastepaper for conversion into recycled paper and balers, as well as related equipment used in the processing of recyclable and waste materials; and fluid-handling systems and equipment used in industrial piping systems to compensate for movement, as well as to transfer fluid, power, and data.

