DAD Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $1.65 Million (DAD)

DAD (CURRENCY:DAD) traded down 15.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 22nd. DAD has a market cap of $26.61 million and $1.65 million worth of DAD was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, DAD has traded down 7.3% against the US dollar. One DAD coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000370 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.07 or 0.00056205 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 69.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000444 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $395.04 or 0.00738438 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.65 or 0.00040471 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00005955 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $31.52 or 0.00058912 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.31 or 0.00019276 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003729 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001870 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.48 or 0.00038284 BTC.

DAD Profile

DAD (CRYPTO:DAD) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 28th, 2019. DAD’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 134,601,733 coins. DAD’s official message board is medium.com/@dad_chain. The official website for DAD is dad.one. DAD’s official Twitter account is @dad_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “DAD as a new generation of decentralized advertising public chain, has made advertising data more open and transparent so that advertisers are able to know where their money is spent without infringing on users' privacy. Moreover, micro-amount and high-frequency settlement is now an option in the advertising industry thanks to the Lightning Network, and combined with incentives of the token economy, empowering all parties to maintain a healthy advertising ecology. “

Buying and Selling DAD

DAD can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DAD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

