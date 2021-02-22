Daimler AG (DAI.F) (ETR:DAI) Given a €82.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a €82.00 ($96.47) target price on Daimler AG (DAI.F) (ETR:DAI) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €75.00 ($88.24) price target on Daimler AG (DAI.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Barclays set a €55.00 ($64.71) price target on Daimler AG (DAI.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. DZ Bank reissued a sell rating on shares of Daimler AG (DAI.F) in a report on Monday, October 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €90.00 ($105.88) target price on Daimler AG (DAI.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 15th. Finally, UBS Group set a €55.00 ($64.71) target price on Daimler AG (DAI.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Daimler AG (DAI.F) has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €66.29 ($77.99).

Shares of ETR DAI opened at €67.22 ($79.08) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $71.91 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,317.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 259.66, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of €60.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of €51.86. Daimler AG has a 1 year low of €21.02 ($24.72) and a 1 year high of €67.60 ($79.53).

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Mercedes-Benz Vans, Daimler Buses, and Daimler Mobility divisions. The Mercedes-Benz Cars division offers premium vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG and Mercedes-Maybach brands; and small cars under the Mercedes me and smart brands, as well as electric mobility products under the EQ brand.

