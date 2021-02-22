Dana Incorporated Expected to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.43 Per Share (NYSE:DAN)

Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Dana in a report issued on Friday, February 19th. Oppenheimer analyst N. Kaye forecasts that the auto parts company will post earnings of $0.43 per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Dana’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.60 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.44 EPS.

Dana (NYSE:DAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The auto parts company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.12). Dana had a positive return on equity of 6.48% and a negative net margin of 0.09%.

DAN has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Dana from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays raised their price target on Dana from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Dana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Bank of America downgraded Dana from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Dana from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.00.

NYSE DAN opened at $22.28 on Monday. Dana has a fifty-two week low of $4.22 and a fifty-two week high of $23.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -445.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 2.60.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Dana during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Dana during the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Dana by 54.9% during the 3rd quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 4,880 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,730 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Dana by 122.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,720 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Dana by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,830 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares during the period. 94.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CAO James D. Kellett sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.98, for a total value of $32,364.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,534.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert D. Pyle sold 33,535 shares of Dana stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.57, for a total transaction of $589,209.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,002,719.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th.

Dana Company Profile

Dana Incorporated provides power-conveyance and energy-management solutions for vehicles and machinery in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. It offers sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and fluid-power products to vehicle and engine manufacturer. The company operates in four segments: Light Vehicle Drive Systems, Commercial Vehicle Drive and Motion Systems, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Systems, and Power Technologies.

