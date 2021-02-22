Danone S.A. (OTCMKTS:DANOY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Danone S.A. (OTCMKTS:DANOY) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the fourteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Danone from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Societe Generale reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Danone in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Danone in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Danone from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Danone in a research report on Thursday, January 14th.

Get Danone alerts:

Shares of DANOY stock opened at $13.78 on Monday. Danone has a 12 month low of $10.71 and a 12 month high of $15.52. The company has a market cap of $47.27 billion, a PE ratio of 16.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.84 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.89.

Danone Company Profile

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Noram, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through three segments: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It produces and distributes yogurts; milk products; coffee creamers, drinks, and beverages; plant-based products; and ice creams, desserts, and nutritional powdered protein products under the Danone, Danonino or Prostokvashino, Light & Free, Actimel, Activia, Oikos, Danette, Danissimo, YoPRO, Horizon, SToK, Silk, So Delicious, Vega, and Alpro brands, as well as under the license brands, including International Delight, Dunkin' Donuts, and Bailey's.

Further Reading: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Receive News & Ratings for Danone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.