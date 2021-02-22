DAO Maker Price Tops $4.73 (DAO)

DAO Maker (CURRENCY:DAO) traded 17.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 22nd. One DAO Maker coin can currently be bought for approximately $4.73 or 0.00008935 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, DAO Maker has traded 37.8% higher against the US dollar. DAO Maker has a total market cap of $77.52 million and $13.54 million worth of DAO Maker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $245.92 or 0.00464848 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001889 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $34.88 or 0.00065932 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $45.92 or 0.00086792 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30.90 or 0.00058405 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $41.01 or 0.00077510 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $224.48 or 0.00424320 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 22.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.46 or 0.00025450 BTC.

DAO Maker Profile

DAO Maker’s total supply is 311,210,311 coins and its circulating supply is 16,400,000 coins. DAO Maker’s official Twitter account is @thedaomaker.

Buying and Selling DAO Maker

