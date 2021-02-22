Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank lessened its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 366,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.23% of Darling Ingredients worth $21,122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients in the fourth quarter valued at $1,189,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 943.1% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 36,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,093,000 after purchasing an additional 32,802 shares in the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients in the fourth quarter valued at $504,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 34,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,010,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 7,171.9% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 11,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,000 after purchasing an additional 11,475 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

DAR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Darling Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $33.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $50.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $48.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.82.

In other Darling Ingredients news, EVP Rick A. Elrod sold 19,323 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.83, for a total transaction of $924,219.09. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 176,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,442,138.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.96% of the company’s stock.

Darling Ingredients stock opened at $66.89 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $10.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.67 and a beta of 1.33. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a one year low of $10.25 and a one year high of $72.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $65.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.05.

About Darling Ingredients

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

