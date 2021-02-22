Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) CFO David M. Obstler Sells 15,000 Shares

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) CFO David M. Obstler sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.92, for a total value of $1,543,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 78,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,062,238.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

DDOG stock opened at $105.05 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.49, a current ratio of 6.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.60. Datadog, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.88 and a twelve month high of $119.43. The firm has a market cap of $31.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,500.50 and a beta of 1.15.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.08. Datadog had a positive return on equity of 0.38% and a negative net margin of 1.39%. The business had revenue of $177.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.30 million. Research analysts expect that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DDOG. Regentatlantic Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Datadog in the third quarter worth $325,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Datadog during the 3rd quarter worth $467,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. bought a new position in shares of Datadog during the 3rd quarter worth $681,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Datadog during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its position in shares of Datadog by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 13,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,415,000 after buying an additional 2,649 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.72% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Datadog from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Datadog from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. KeyCorp began coverage on Datadog in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Barclays increased their target price on Datadog from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price (up from $115.00) on shares of Datadog in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.50.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, and log management to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

