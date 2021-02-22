Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF) Earns Equal Weight Rating from Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their equal weight rating on shares of Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF) in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on DVDCF. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Davide Campari-Milano in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating on shares of Davide Campari-Milano in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Davide Campari-Milano from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Davide Campari-Milano in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Davide Campari-Milano in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Davide Campari-Milano has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.00.

OTCMKTS:DVDCF opened at $12.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.16 and a 200-day moving average of $10.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.82 billion, a PE ratio of 46.15 and a beta of 0.86. Davide Campari-Milano has a 52 week low of $5.60 and a 52 week high of $12.00.

About Davide Campari-Milano

Davide Campari-Milano S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and trades in alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes aperitifs, vodka, whisky, tequila, rum, gin, liqueurs, sparkling and still wines, and ready to drink products under approximately 50 brands, such as Aperol, Appleton Estate, Campari, SKYY, Wild Turkey, Grand Marnier, and other brands.

